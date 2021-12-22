Let a girl live. Kim Kardashian shared a cryptic quote about other people’s “opinion of you” not mattering as her romance with Pete Davidson continues to heat up.

“Don’t let the opinion of others dictate how you feel, there are billions of people in this world and they all will see you differently. Always remember your opinion of yourself matters the most, never judge yourself based on someone else’s opinion of you,” the quote, attributed to The Higher Self, read. “What people see in you is a reflection of them, the flaws they point out in you just shows on what basis they judge themselves. Just be who you are and live your life. Focus on your vision, not other people.”

“Good morning vibes,” Kim, 41, wrote on the post, which she shared on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 21.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the post just one day after Pete, 28, was spotted smiling while leaving Kim’s hotel in New York City.

Things between the pair seem to be heating up, and they have frequently been spotted together since the Skims founder’s hosting gig at Saturday Night Live on October 9. A source previously told In Touch that the SNL cast member already introduced Kim to his mother, Amy Waters Davidson, and his sister, Casey Davidson — who gave “their seal of approval.”

This is Kim’s first public relationship since she filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after six years of marriage. On December 10, the KKW Beauty Founder filed to become legally single from Kanye, 44, and for her last name to be restored. The legal filing occurred just one day after Ye changed the lyrics to his song “Runaway” during the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

“I need you to run right back to me,” the rapper sang. “More specifically, Kimberly.”

The former couple share four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

According to the Donda artist, he never saw the divorce papers and wants “to save my family and keep my family together.”

“SNL making my wife say, ‘I divorced him,’ because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced,” Kanye said on the “Drink Champs” podcast on November 11.

An insider previously told In Touch that Ye “is in denial” regarding Kim’s relationship with Pete, adding that the “Heartless” singer “thinks it’s funny” and “doesn’t believe it’s real.”