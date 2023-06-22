Yikes! Kim Kardashian slammed her sister Kourtney Kardashian in the latest episode of The Kardashians amid their dramatic Dolce & Gabbana feud.

“She said, ‘You’re trying to copy me,’” the SKKN founder, 42, told family and friends in one scene of the episode, which aired on Thursday, June 22. “But she always tries to hate on the side. She is such a hater.”

Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian then weighed in about the situation, noting she didn’t “know where [Kourtney’s anger] is coming from.”

“You let someone pout in the corner, you don’t entertain it and you move on,” the Good American founder, 38, said. “Because you don’t get jealous of your family.”

During a subsequent confessional, momager Kris Jenner insisted that she was confident Kim and Kourtney, 43, would work out their problems.

Shutterstock (2)

“When it comes to Kim and Kourtney, no one is right and no one is wrong,” Kris, 67, explained. “It’s gonna work itself out. I know my girls and they have this deep love for one another.”

However, the tension only worsened throughout the episode, as it was revealed that Khloé spoke with Kourtney over the phone while the Lemme founder cried and “felt like her wedding moment was taken away from her” by Kim’s Milan fashion show.

Kourtney tied the knot with husband Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy, in May 2022, wearing all Dolce & Gabbana wedding apparel. Kim’s collaboration with the same fashion designer took place four months later in Milan, Italy.

After Khloé explained to Kim that Kourtney’s friends were “riling her up” about the drama, the two contacted their longtime friend Simon Huck, who also chimed in about the ordeal.

“Well she does not want to talk to you about it at all,” Simon, 39, told Kim. “I mean, I don’t know if it’s a good thing or a bad thing, but I just don’t know how that conversation is going to go with you two.”

In response, Kim noted, “She keeps saying ‘every one of her friends.’ But she doesn’t have any friends. So, Travis?”

Although the Skims creator insisted that she never tried to outshine the Poosh founder with the fashion show, Kourtney claimed to her stylist in the episode that Kim wore a dress that Kourtney wore during her wedding week but simply changed the color.

“She is putting out all of these vibes from my wedding — with looks that we so carefully curated — and then putting them into the fashion show,” Kourtney claimed, adding, “It’s just weird.”