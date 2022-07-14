Loose lips? Fans of the Kardashian-Jenners think Kim Kardashian might have accidentally revealed the sex of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s baby. They are currently expecting baby No. 2 via surrogacy.

During the season one finale of The Kardashians, Kim, 41, was seen talking on the phone to sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner after Tristan, 31, had been sued by Maralee Nichols. The former fitness trainer claimed she was pregnant with the athlete’s baby.

“Khloé wanted a boy, and this girl is having a boy,” Kim said at one point during the phone call.

After the clip circulated on social media, fans rushed to Twitter to wonder if Kim let it slip that Khloé and Tristan’s surrogate was pregnant with a boy.

“Kim was carrying on. They all just knew Khloé was finally getting her happily ever after!!!!!!!! But baby momma number 3 said SIKE!!!!!” one person wrote.

“Now it makes sense why Kim was screaming but Khloé wanted to have a boy. Because that surrogate was already carrying their damn child,” another social media user added.

Another fan commented, “Wait so when Kim said ‘she was wanting to try for a boy’ she was hinting at the surrogate. bc they didn’t know the gender at that time. I feel bad for Khloé now if it was before September?”

The Kardashians episode aired on June 16, while news of Khloé and Tristan’s surrogacy was revealed on July 13. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,” a rep for Khloé said in a statement to In Touch.

In addition to the new baby, the former couple are already the parents to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

The news of baby No. 2 for Khloé and Tristan comes seven months after Maralee gave birth to the NBA star’s third child, a son named Theo, in December 2021. The fitness instructor became pregnant in March 2021 when Tristan was still together with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

While Tristan initially denied he was the father, a paternity test proved he was the baby’s father. In January 2022, the Canada native issued a statement confirming that he is Theo’s father. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote at the time. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”