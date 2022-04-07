The Kardashian family is telling all! Days before the premiere of their forthcoming Hulu show, The Kardashians, which premieres on Thursday, April 14, the reality show moguls sat down for an in-depth ABC News interview with Robin Roberts.

From where Kim Kardashian‘s relationship stands with ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West amid the ongoing drama to the status of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner‘s relationship following their divorce, the businesswomen answered all the hard-hitting questions.

When it comes to their broken marriage, Kim, 41, told the news anchor that her older kids, North, 8, and Saint, 6, are privy to “what’s going on” with their parents while the younger two, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, “don’t understand as much.”

“You have to just be there for them. No matter what, even in this crazy life that we live, you just have to have a really open dialogue with your children,” the SKIMS founder explained. “Kanye and I have had conversations. We have to talk daily for the kids, so you know, I hate that it had to play out like that. But when it comes to family, I mean, Kanye and I will always be family.”

After nearly seven years of marriage, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. Their split has been messy since its inception, and became even more public as Kim started a whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson. The pair went public after she hosted Saturday Night Live in late 2021 and have been heating up ever since. A judge declared Kim legally single in March 2022.

“You want to take the high road and sometimes it’s hard,” Kim explained to Robin about her ex, noting that she’s “always been a champion of him speaking his truth.”

However, things have become hard for Kim as the “Famous” musician has continued to attack her new beau online and through song lyrics. Despite the drama, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum assured ABC News viewers that things between her and Pete are as real as can be.

“I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” Kim said of her current romance. “Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”

Although their relationship won’t be the focal point of The Kardashians, Kim previously told Variety that she has “not filmed” with Pete for this season of the show. That being said, viewers will get to see “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.”

