Getting personal. Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) revealed if they have ever joined the mile high club while sharing stories about their sex lives.

The Kardashians star, 42, and model, 25, asked each other questions about their time in the bedroom while playing a drinking game on Hailey’s YouTube series “Who’s In My Bathroom?,” which was uploaded on Wednesday, June 21.

“Have you ever joined the mile high club?” Kim asked. Hailey didn’t waste any time and quickly answered “yes,” while Kim responded, “Samesies.”

Hailey – who has been married to Justin Bieber since 2018 – added, “I was gonna say, I don’t even need to ask you that.”

When Kim asked her to clarify the comment, Hailey simply responded, “You own a plane.”

The Skims mogul laughed before admitting she thought Hailey would have a different answer. “I thought you were just saying like, ‘Of course, you’re a whore,'” she said.

The game also included the duo asking even more sex questions, including if Kim preferred angry sex or makeup sex.

“Makeup sex,” Kim revealed. “Isn’t that like the best? Because it’s like you missed each other, and you’re passionate and you are making up.”

The TV personality answered the personal questions after discussing her “biggest turn-on” during the June 15 episode of The Kardashians.

“Teeth are, like, one of my biggest turn ons,” she explained during the episode. “The straighter, the hornier I’ll get.”

Kim also broke down more qualities she’s looking for in her dream man, which includes being “calm” with “good hygiene” and having “no mom or dad issues.” The mother of four also said that her perfect partner should “protect” and “fight for” her.

The list didn’t end there, with Kim adding that her ideal man will be “supportive, genuinely happy for [her and] successful.” Additionally, she would also like him to be “spontaneous, fun” and a “role model” for her four kids.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shares children North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with her ex-husband Kanye West. They were previously married from 2014 until 2022.

“No heavy baggage, I have enough,” Kim continued to tell her friends. “Taller than me, someone that loves to work out, a motivated person, an independent person that’s not clingy and someone with good taste.”

Kim initially said she would prefer that her next boyfriend is not “balding,” though took back the original claim. “If I’m also in love, I’ll rub your bald head, you know what I mean?” she said. “But we’re just talking about our perfection list.”