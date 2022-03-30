She’s a car girl! Kim Kardashian got a new custom car that puts a luxurious twist on the old-fashioned “mom minivan.” During the season finale of Million Dollar Wheels earlier this week, the SKIMS founder was given a custom Maybach minivan.

“Oh my God, this is amazing,” Kim, 41, gushed while seeing her new $400,000 car for the first time during the big reveal.

RD Whittington, celebrity car dealer and star of the Discovery+ show, revealed that Kim’s new whip is the first setup in the United States … NBD. “We’ve been super excited, working around the clock to make this happen,” Whittington told Kim.

The cool-mom minivan is equipped with a control panel that changes the ceiling lights to create the ultimate setting for any mood. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was stunned to see that once the adjustable television goes down, the glass behind it is frosted to keep the privacy from the driver’s side to the back of the car.

Photo by Ryan K Rolo/Shutterstock

“So I’m going to school in this tomorrow,” Kim said. The KKW Beauty founder shares kids North 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with estranged husband Kanye West. “We were joking that we needed a bus. Who needs a bus?”

When discussing her lifelong love for cars, she revealed that she almost switched from Maybach’s to Rolls Royce cars. “I had the four Maybach trucks and I need a fleet so I was like ‘If I’m not gonna get this I’m gonna sell them all and move into, like, Rolls’ or something,’” she said.

During her February house tour with Vogue, Kim explained how all of her cars are gray to match the color of her house. She shared her three favorite cars: a Lamborghini Urus, Ghost Rolls Royce and her “favorite baby” Maybach Sedan.

While Kim was blown away by her new Maybach minivan, the color just didn’t go with her vibe so she left RD with one final critique. “I kinda just want everything gray,” Kim said.

“I just bought her a black van that is completely custom and ready to go,” RD said in a confessional. “Now she wants to change the color and paint it gray. Is this a problem? Absolutely not.”