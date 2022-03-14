Not staying silent. After Kanye “Ye” West alleged that he was “allowed” to see daughter North West “last week,” his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, clapped back, pleading, “Please stop with this narrative.”

West, 44, shared a photo on Monday, March 14, of what he claimed was his daughter’s backpack, which had a pin of Kardashian, West and an alien between them. In addition to the photo, the rapper wrote in the caption, “This was on my [daughter’s] backpack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week.”

“This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost. As the priest of my home,” the “Praise God” artist added. “Don’t worry Northy God is still alive.”

In addition to disputing West’s narrative of events, Kardashian, 41, added in her response in the comments section, “[You] were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

Courtesy of Kanye West/Instagram

West and Kardashian’s back-and-forth comes after Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, allegedly texted him while he was in bed with her in an Instagram video.

“The boyfriend texted me, antagonized me, bragging about being in bed with my wife,” the rapper claimed in one of several videos he shared on Instagram on Sunday. “I know publicly for a year and a half, I’ve been dragged and how she’s not my wife and she [doesn’t] have the last name, and now, he texted me … bragging about how he’s in bed with my wife, and I’m like, ‘Who’s watching my children?’ If he’s texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife.”

Later that day, Davidson’s friend and a Saturday Night Live writer Dave Sirus shared a since-deleted Instagram carousel post featuring several screenshots of an alleged conversation between Davidson, 28, and West, with the contact name titled “Ye 2.”

“Yo, it’s Skete,” the first message read. “Can you please take a second and calm down? It’s 8 a.m and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f—king lucky that she’s your kids’ mom I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f—k up.”

When the recipient asked the sender, “Where are you right now?” Davidson allegedly wrote, “In bed with your wife,” alongside a selfie of the comedian lying on a white pillow.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after a nearly eight-year marriage. After making her first appearance with Davidson on Saturday Night Live during her hosting debut in October 2021, the now-Instagram official couple were seen out together many times after and were confirmed to be in a relationship later that same month.

“[Pete] isn’t [Kim’s] usual type at all,” an insider revealed exclusively to In Touch. “She’s never dated anyone like him before.”