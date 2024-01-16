Kieran Culkin explained and reflected on his request to his wife, Jazz Charton, for more children during his Emmys acceptance speech.

“I’ve been asking for a while,” Kieran, 41, said during a press conference after the Monday, January 15, broadcast, during which he won an award for his dramatic lead role in Succession. “Jazz said, ‘Maybe if you win the Emmy.'”

He continued, “I didn’t bring it up for months, and then when I won the Globe, I said, ‘Do you remember what you said?’ And she was like, ‘What? No. What did I say? I don’t remember this.’”

Kieran said that his wife’s previous comment eventually “all came back to her,” and that “she spent the whole week” between his Golden Globes win and the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards “being nervous.”

During his acceptance speech, after thanking his wife and children, Kieran called to his wife in the audience, “And Jazz, I want more! You said maybe if I win!” Jazz, 35, seemed to take the quip in good humor, laughing and applauding from her seat.

However, the Succession star later regretted his request heard around the world. “Instead of just talking to her in private like a human, I just blasted her on stage, which was very rude,” he told reporters during the post-show press conference, via People. “And that’s it. That’s the whole story. Anyway, the end.”

If Jazz honors his wishes, don’t expect the baby’s name to be a nod to his big win, though. Kieran told reporters after the event they “wouldn’t name it Emmy, or whatever other cute little thing.”

Kieran and Jazz tied the knot in June 2013, and already share two children. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Kinsey Sioux, in September 2019. Jazz gave birth to their second child, son Wilder Wolf, in August 2021.

Despite his success as Roman Roy on the critically acclaimed HBO series, Kieran still prides himself in being a present father to his two young children. Discussing fatherhood during a May 2023 conversation with Taika Waititi for Interview, Kieran said he didn’t “like being away from [his kids] for more than two days at a time” while working.

“I also think, ‘You know what? I’d rather be the at-home dad that’s very attentive than the one that’s always working,’” he added, even saying he sometimes “second guesses” what he does for a living. “It’s the first time I’ve started to go, ‘Maybe I’ve chosen the wrong thing,’” he admitted to Taika at the time.

Despite his doubts, Kieran has no regrets about becoming a Hollywood dad, telling NPR in December 2021 — four months after he welcomed his second child — that parenthood is “way better than [he] could have imagined.”

“It doesn’t matter how hard it gets,” he told the outlet at the time. “It’s always fulfilling and always wonderful.”