Little brother’s got money. When people hear the name Culkin, they might think of child star Macaulay Culkin, whose starring role as Kevin McCallister in the Christmas classic film Home Alone has greatly contributed to his hefty net worth. However, Macaulay’s younger brother Kieran Culkin is also a well-known actor with a growing net worth of his own.

Kieran’s starring role on HBO’s Succession has added to his multimillionaire status. Keep scrolling to find out his net worth, how much money Kieran makes per episode of Succession, and more.

What Is Kieran Culkin’s Net Worth?

Kieran’s net worth is estimated to be $5 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

How Much Money Does Kieran Culkin Make from Succession?

Kieran landed a starring role as Roman Roy in Succession in 2018. The series follows the Roy family as they prepare to take over the successful Waystar RoyCo media conglomerate from patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox), whose health is declining. Succession’s fourth and final season finale is set to air on May 28.

As The Hollywood Reporter noted in 2020, Kieran and his costars each made about $100,000 per episode during the first two seasons of Succession. That totals out to about $2 million for Kieran! However, the cast negotiated raises to a range of $300,000 to $350,000 per episode before season 3.

Celebrity Net Worth lists Kieran’s per-episode salary as $350,000, which is about $3.5 million total for season 3. His raise was certainly justified, considering Kieran earned several Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for his role on Succession.

What Other Movies and TV Shows Is Kieran Culkin in?

Succession is Kieran’s most recent lucrative project, but he’s been acting since childhood. He got his start alongside Macaulay in the Home Alone movies, playing Kevin’s cousin, Fuller McCallister. Kieran’s other film credits include the Father of the Bride movies, The Cider House Rules, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Igby Goes Down, a breakthrough moment that earned him his first Golden Globe nomination and Critics’ Choice Movie Award win.

Though Kieran is primarily a movie star, he has acted in a few other TV shows besides Succession. That includes Fargo, Go Fish, Long Live the Royals, and even a hosting gig on Saturday Night Live. He also has some Broadway experience with the play This Is Our Youth.

Now that Succession is coming to an end, what could be next for Kieran? In a recent roundtable with Pedro Pascal, Jeff Bridges, Michael Imperioli, Evan Peters, and Damson Idris for The Hollywood Reporter, Kieran admitted that he’s “a little bit scared” of whatever his next project will be.

“[Succession] was an amazing show to work on, really incredible, and I’m a little bit scared of what the next job may be because of the freedom we were given in the way that we worked,” he said. “I felt very spoiled, and so it’s scary, but maybe that’s a good kind of scary. I would have liked more, but I also feel really good with what we’ve done.”