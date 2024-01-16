Pedro Pascal left fans worried when he attended the 2023 Emmy Awards wearing a sling on Monday, January 15. How did the Last of Us actor get hurt and why is he wearing a sling?

Why Is Pedro Pascal Wearing a Sling At the Emmy Awards?

While attending the Golden Globes on January 7, Pedro told reporters that he hurt himself after he “fell.”

He broke his left arm after he fell down the stairs at his family’s home, according to Variety. However, he is expected to undergo surgery to fix the injury at the end of the month and will be ready to go back to work when season 2 of The Last of Us starts production in mid-February.

What Has Pedro Pascal Said About His Injury?

Pedro made light of the injury when he took to the stage to present during the Emmy Awards.

“I’d like to take just this second and make this about me,” he began. “A lot of people have been asking about my arm. It’s actually my shoulder. And I think that tonight is a perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the s–t out of me.”

The crowd burst into laughter as the camera panned to the Succession star, who looked unamused by the joke.

Who Did Pedro Pascal Attend the Emmy Awards With?

Before the awards show began, Pedro hit the red carpet with his younger sister, Lux Pascal. The siblings matched in black ensembles, while Luz proudly pointed at her brother as they posed for photos.

Pedro and Lux clearly have a close bond and he openly supported her when she publicly came out as transgender in 2021. At the time, he told Esquire that it wasn’t his place to “speak on her behalf.” However, he gushed that Lux “is and has always been one of the most powerful people and personalities I’ve ever known.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me,” he said about his relationship with Lux.

In addition to Lux, Pedro also has an older sister named Javiera and an older brother named Nicolás.

“She ruled the household right away. When my older sister and I would visit, we were like intruders,” the Mandalorian actor told Esquire about his youngest sibling. “Our mother was her mother, but for us to think that we were entitled to this woman’s attention in any way was absurd.”