Kieran Culkin revealed he wants more children during his acceptance speech at the Emmy Awards in January 2024. How many kids does he have and what has he said about parenthood?

How Many Kids Does Kieran Culkin Have?

The Succession star is the proud father to two kids.

He and his wife, Jazz Charton, became parents when they welcomed baby No. 1, daughter Kinsey Sioux, on September 13, 2019. They continued to expand their family when they welcomed son Wilder Wolf on August 17, 2021.

Does Kieran Culkin Want More Kids?

Kieran made it clear that he wants more children while accepting the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in Succession at the Emmy Awards on January 15, 2024.

After he thanked his “beautiful wife for sharing your life with me and for giving me two amazing kids,” Kieran added, “And Jazz, I want more. You said maybe, if I win!”

He further explained his comments while talking to reporters backstage. “I’ve been asking for a while,” he said about his desire to have more children, according to multiple reports. “Jazz said, ‘Maybe if you win the Emmy.’”

The New York City native added that he “didn’t bring it up for months,” though said he asked Jazz if she remembered the conversation after he won a Golden Globe Award earlier that month. “And she was like, ‘What? No. What did I say? I don’t remember this,’” Kieran revealed.

Kieran concluded the conversation by admitting he had regrets about making the comment during the speech. “Instead of just talking to her in private like a human, I just blasted her on stage, which was very rude,” he said. “And that’s it. That’s the whole story. Anyway, the end.”

What Has Kieran Culkin Said About Fatherhood?

The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World actor clearly loves being a father and hasn’t been shy when it comes to gushing about his kids in the past.

“I don’t like being away from them for more than two days at a time,” he told Taika Waititi for Interview in May 2023, adding that he was worried about being away from his kids for too long while filming a project in Poland.

Courtesy of Jazz Charton/Instagram

Kieran then said he tries hard to balance his jobs with his personal life. “I also think, ‘You know what? I’d rather be the at-home dad that’s very attentive than the one that’s always working,’” he shared.

How Long Has Kieran Culkin Been Married to Jazz Charton?

After the couple met at a bar in New York City in 2012, they tied the knot during a road trip in Iowa in 2013.