Hold up, wait a minute! Khloé Kardashian ’s ex-boyfriend French Montana was caught creeping in Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram comments on Friday, May 15. The 41-year-old posted a sultry selfie showing off her best assets, and French couldn’t help getting a little flirty.

“Owwww ratataaa,” the 35-year-old rapper commented, clearly gushing over Kourt’s beauty. In the photo, the mom of three lounged in the heat while sporting a barely there bikini top.

Of course, fans were quick to notice French’s flirtatious remark. “Yoooo wrong sis, bruh,” one user replied, hinting at his previous relationship with Khloé. “Can’t wait for this to be on the next season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians” another joked.

French quickly became a Kardashian ally after linking up with the Good American founder in 2014. Although their romance didn’t last, their friendship sure did. “They have a fun relationship. He doesn’t stress her out, and everyone in the family loves him,” a source exclusively told In Touch in April 2019.

The proud Moroccan was even spotted at Kourtney’s 40th birthday bash in 2019, but despite speculation, his relationship with the oldest Kardashian appears to just be platonic. “Me and Khloé are always going to be friends, and the family still remains close,” the artist told Haute Living magazine in August 2019. “I feel like we had a real dope relationship―there was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn’t come back from.”

After KoKo and French decided they were better off as friends, she became romantically involved with Tristan Thompson in 2016. The couple’s had an on-again, off-again relationship since welcoming their daughter, True, in 2018. The NBA player cheated on the reality star while she was pregnant, and again in February 2019 with Kylie Jenner’s former best friends Jordyn Woods. They split up in March of that year and have been working to coparent their daughter ever since.

Khloé and Tristan are currently quarantining together for the sake of their 2-year-old, but the Kardashians are “convinced there’s more to it.” While in lockdown together, people started to speculate the parents had reunited and were expecting another baby. Khloé took to Twitter on Wednesday, May 14, to deny the accusations, calling the rumors a “false story.”

Although finding love hasn’t been easy, she and her family are lucky to have found a true friend in French.