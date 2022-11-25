Ouch. Kim Kardashian was slammed by fans for spending “Friendsgiving” with sister Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson following his infidelity and paternity scandal.

In honor of Thanksgiving, the SKKN founder, 42, shared an Instagram carousel that included photos of her and the NBA player’s dinner at the juvenile detention center Camp Kilpatrick in Santa Monica.

“This year, I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country,” the criminal justice reform advocate captioned her Thursday, November 24, post. “This week @realtristan13 and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick.”

Although Kim and Tristan, 31, only had positive intentions for their visit, countless online critics couldn’t help but share their dissent.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock; Larry Marano/Shutterstock; Mark Duncan/AP/Shutterstock

“What are you doing hanging out with Tristan?” one Instagram user commented. “She tagged him. She photographed with him. Just lame, desperate and tasteless,” another chimed in. “She is so lost! She sold her soul!” a separate person wrote, whereas a fourth one joked, “You left Tristan at the jail right?”

The Kardashians star and the Chicago Bulls forward’s holiday visit comes nearly one year after Tristan’s paternity scandal. In December 2021, a woman named Maralee Nichols claimed that Tristan was the father of her baby boy named Theo, who was born in December 2021. The child was conceived in March 2021 when he was still in a relationship with the Good American founder. Khloé found out about the situation shortly after her and Tristan’s surrogate became pregnant with their second child, whom they welcomed on July 28. The duo also share daughter True Thompson together.

It was later revealed that Khloé and Tristan were engaged for nine months at the time of the paternity scandal but split afterward.

Although he initially denied the accusations, the athlete publicly confirmed positive paternity test results on January 3, while also apologizing to his ex in a statement.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” Tristan wrote via his Instagram Stories at the time. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

The paternity scandal played out during season 2 of the reality TV family’s Hulu series, with Kim voicing her outrage against the basketball player more than once. In episode 1, fans watched as Kim was the first to uncover the news.

“The whole thing that’s so sad is she wants a baby boy,” the Skims founder told sister Kylie Jenner on the phone in one scene. “And now this girl is having a f—king baby boy? A f—king random that he sleeps with one night? F—k him. Oh, I was so team him.”