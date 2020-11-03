Expanding their family? Khloé Kardashian responded to rumors she’s pregnant with baby No. 2 after sharing Halloween photos with Tristan Thompson and True.

“Idc I’m still convinced @khloekardashian is going to tell us in a couple months that she’s pregnant,” one user wrote on Twitter, to which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, replied, “Well my abs say otherwise, babe.”

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Twitter

On Monday, October 2, KoKo channeled Cleopatra in a golden ensemble by Bryan Hearns as she posed with the Cleveland Cavaliers player — who dressed up as the Egyptian queen’s famous lover, Roman general Marc Antony. The festive snaps also showed the duo’s 2-year-old daughter wearing a pleated gold gown that matched her parents’ costumes, which were custom-created by the designer.

“♔ Cleopatra ♔ ♔ Mark Antony ♔ ♔ Royal Highness True ♔,” Khloé captioned the family shots, which showed the trio holding hands as they flaunted their elaborate looks.

Courtesy of Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

A source exclusively told In Touch the Good American founder has “never been happier” since getting back together with the NBA baller, 29. “They’ve gotten over their issues and have come out stronger than ever,” the insider shared, adding that the couple is making plans for their happily ever after. “Having another child together is definitely on the cards and possibly even a wedding in the future … ” just not yet!

On July 1, In Touch confirmed the coparents reconnected after splitting up in February 2019. At the time of their breakup, the Ontario native was involved in a cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend Jordyn Woods. Prior to his rendezvous with the Kardashian insider, Tristan was photographed flirting with other women while Khloé was nine months pregnant with True.

Despite his run-ins with infidelity in the past, the professional athlete “promised [Khloé] he’s a changed man,” a separate source exclusively told In Touch “and she says she believes him.”

Recently, Kris Jenner responded to speculation the newly reconciled pair will give her granddaughter a sibling after rekindling their romance. The momager spilled the tea during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, hinting it’s a possibility.

“Khloé and Tristan are hanging out a lot, so maybe more with them?” Ellen, 62, pondered. “You never know around here,” Kris dished on Thursday, September 24. “I never count anybody out … you never know what’s going to happen.”