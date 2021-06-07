Khloé Kardashian clapped back with kindness after being shaded for her appearance in a new Nurtec ODT campaign to support those suffering from chronic migraines.

“Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines?” one social media user tweeted on Monday, June 7. “What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?”

@KhloeKardashian has big news for people with migraine! For acute treatment of migraine and preventive treatment of episodic migraine in adults. Don’t take if allergic to Nurtec ODT. Most common side effects were nausea and stomach pain/indigestion. PI: https://t.co/wZDdZ9yfXi — Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) (@NurtecODT) May 28, 2021

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, let the social media user know she didn’t appreciate their rude comments and noted they could hit the unfollow button if they wished. “Sorry you feel that way,” she began.

“You have every right to block/mute me. I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence,” the Good American founder further explained. “I [sic] R completely entitled to your opinions. Just as I am mine. I don’t think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked.”

Khloé told her followers she has been struggling with headaches since sixth grade, so she was willing to put up with haters coming out of the woodwork to share what has consistently worked for her. “I’ve tried everything,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author added. “All I want to do is help even a handful of peps [sic]. So, if others want to be mean … I’ll take it as long as I can help some others.”

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

When another fan asked how she deals with the constant negativity, the E! personality admitted she takes most of it with a grain of salt but will take some time away from Instagram and Twitter if need be.

“[You are] listening to people that would never say half of the things they say on the internet to your face,” KoKo shared. “And if it gets too heavy, take a social break. You [are] incredible and absolutely beautiful.”

Khloé last spoke out about the mean messages she receives while addressing her bikini photo controversy a few months ago. “The photo that was posted this week is beautiful,” she explained in a statement on April 8 after an untouched snap of her by the pool made its rounds online.

“But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared,” Khloé wrote in her Instagram caption. “In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and meet [others’] standards of how I should look has been too much to bear.”