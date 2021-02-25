She may be known to Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans as Khlo-Money, but how much does Khloé Kardashian really make? Between her stint on reality TV and multiple successful businesses, the E! personality has a pretty big net worth. In 2018, Money estimated that she’s worth around $40 million, but that number has gotten significantly higher over the years. Celebrity Net Worth has since reported her net worth to be an estimated $50 million. Keep scrolling to find out how Khloé makes all her money!

Khloé Is a Reality TV Superstar

Since KUWTK premiered in 2007, Khloé has been a main cast member on the E! show. Along with her sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, she’s also listed as an executive producer making her price tag significantly higher. In September 2020, Stylecaster reported that she makes about $4.5 million per episode.

When discussing the money the Kardashian family makes from the show in 2017, momager Kris Jenner said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that “everybody gets paid pretty much equally.”

She’s a Good American Cofounder

Khloé teamed up with Emma Grede to create the Good American clothing line, which according to Fashionista, made $1 million on its launch day in 2016. What started out as just denim has since expanded to clothing, activewear and shoes. It’s unclear how much money Khloé alone takes home from the brand, but the company itself is super successful.

Marion Curtis/Shutterstock

She Produces a True Crime Series

Aside from her status as a reality TV star, Khloé is actually a coexecutive producer for the true crime series Twisted Sisters on Investigation Discovery, which premiered in June 2019. She also produces the spinoff series Twisted Love.

Prior to her true crime producer role, Khloé also dabbled in TV hosting. Her now-defunct show Kocktails with Khloé aired on the FYI network for one season.

Khloé Is a Budding Makeup Mogul

Unlike her sisters, Khloé doesn’t have her own beauty lines, but she has collaborated with a few in the past. Along with BFF Malika Haqq, the mom of one teamed up with Becca Cosmetics for the Becca BFFs Collection in December 2018.

Of course, she also teamed up with sister Kylie Jenner for multiple Kylie Cosmetics collaborations, aptly named the KoKo Collection.

Those Sponsored Instagram Posts

Over the years, how much the Kardashian family makes for one sponsored Instagram post has always been a question from fans. Well, in 2017 the answer was revealed thanks to CEO of digital marketing firm Talent Resources, Michael Heller. He told Us Weekly at the time that Khloé and her sisters can make upwards of $250,000 for one social media post. Whether that number has grown over time is currently unknown.