Khloé Kardashian “has been leaning” on Scott Disick amid her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson‘s paternity lawsuit, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“When the allegations broke online, Scott was the first person to check in and make sure Khloé was okay,” the insider adds of the fallout after Houston-based personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to Tristan’s alleged third child on December 2, 2021. “He’s always there in person or on FaceTime when she needs him. They make each other laugh, send cute gifts if the other person is having a down day and share inside jokes that no one else gets. He is helping take her mind off the situation.”

The source adds that Scott, 38, and Khloé, 37, have a “special connection” and that they “confide in each other about everything.”

After Maralee, who claims the baby was conceived on Tristan’s 30th birthday in a child support lawsuit obtained by Life & Style, welcomed Tristan’s alleged baby, Scott sent Khloé flowers and she thanked him for it.

“I love you @letthelordbewithyou. Thank you,” she wrote, sharing a close-up photo of pink flowers on his Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 5.

Khloé and Tristan went public with their relationship in September 2016 and since then, he has been involved in several cheating scandals, including hooking up with Kylie Jenner‘s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019.

Throughout those previous scandals, Khloé was supported by Scott. “He’s extremely protective over her and doesn’t want to see her get hurt again,” another source previously explained to Life & Style. “Scott knows how to spot the red flags — if he thinks a guy is bad news, he’ll warn Khloé to steer clear.”

Scott and Khloé’s sister Kourtney Kardashian share kids Mason, Penelope and Reign but are no longer romantically involved after they dated on and off for nine years before ultimately calling it quits in 2015. Kourtney, 42, announced her engagement to Travis Barker in October.