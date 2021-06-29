Khloé Kardashian couldn’t help but laugh at a Nori’s Black Book Instagram joke that was about her split with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians parody account shared a post for the reality star’s birthday on Monday, June 28, and Khloé herself left a funny comment.

The post showed a photo of Khloé, 37, hugging Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West. “Happy Belated Birthday Auntie KoKo! So, the Malikas don’t work on Sundays so I had no idea it was your birthday (note to self: update the Malikas’ schedules),” the hilarious caption began, referencing Khloe’s bestie, Malika Haqq and her twin sister, Khadijah Haqq McCray.

“Let me know if you would like to come celebrate at the Wyoming ranch, we’d love to have you. Please be advised that at this time I am only able to accommodate you and True, however Tristan will be able to ride to the airport with you,” the caption continued. “I hope you had an amazing birthday and I’m sending back the Good American PR Package that was sent to my office. Please remove me from the PR list.”

The Good American designer commented, “I am dying!” In a separate comment, she wrote a series of laughing/crying face emojis.

In Touch confirmed on June 21 that Khloe and Tristan, 30, called it quits almost a year after their reconciliation. “Khloé broke up with Tristan again, it was before this latest cheating scandal at the private party,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time. “They were amicable, but now, after this, who knows.”

“Tristan will always be True’s dad, and he’s a good father to her, but he’ll never be a good partner to Khloé. She still held out hope so this is yet another wake-up call, hopefully the last. Khloé will move on, but it’s bittersweet and heartbreaking,” the insider added.

Khloé surprisingly didn’t share any tributes to the NBA player for Father’s Day. Tristan is a dad to their 3-year-old-daughter, True.

Back in March, the E! star gushed over the Canadian native for his birthday. Khloé posted a series of photos from his party with the pair looking happy. “The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you.”

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The Boston Celtics player shared a tribute to his ex on her actual birthday on June 27. “Happy birthday @khloekardashian,” Tristan captioned a throwback photo of himself and the Revenge Body star.

“Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met. Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you,” he added. “Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day.”