Huh? Tristan Thompson called Khloé Kardashian an “amazing partner” in a birthday tribute post to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum on Sunday, June 27 — weeks after the former flames split for the second time.

“Happy birthday @khloekardashian,” the 30-year-old captioned a throwback photo of himself and the reality star, 37. “Thank you for being not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I’ve ever met. Your love and spirit is contagious to all who’ve met you. Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day.”

In Touch confirmed that the Revenge Body host and the Boston Celtics player had broken up several weeks before the Toronto native was photographed partying with several women at the Bel Air Hotel over Father’s Day weekend. “Khloé broke up with Tristan again, it was before this latest cheating scandal at the private party,” an insider revealed the same day. “They were amicable, but now, after this, who knows.”

The pair, who started dating in 2016, share 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson. “Tristan will always be True’s dad, and he’s a good father to her, but he’ll never be a good partner to Khloé,” the source noted. “She still held out hope so this is yet another wake up call, hopefully the last. Khloé will move on, but it’s bittersweet and heartbreaking.”

Throughout the final season of KUWTK, the Good American founder and the basketball star had been discussing expanding their family and possibly pursuing surrogacy — but a separate insider told Life & Style that the prospect is officially “off the table now” amid the sudden split. “It was being done via surrogacy, there were some setbacks, which she’s talked about, but everything was in place,” the source added, noting that Khloé “really wanted” Tristan “to be the father of True’s sibling.”

However, with the couple’s decision to call it quits after rekindling their romance in spring 2020, the insider said, “it just seems like it’s time to move on.”