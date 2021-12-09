Asking for kindness! Khloé Kardashian begged fans not to “tear [her] apart” after she seemingly shaded Halle Berry at the People’s Choice Awards, admitting she hasn’t been herself amid Tristan Thompson’s paternity lawsuit.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, responded to a fan via Twitter on Tuesday, December 7, who said she looked like she “didn’t care” while the Catwoman actress, 55, accepted the People’s Icon Award during the PCAs on Sunday, December 5.

“That’s disappointing my face gave that expression,” Khloé admitted in a now-deleted response, according to Us Weekly. “Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely stunning and beyond talented. TBH, I’m barely in my own body right now. Please don’t read into anything. Also, please don’t tear me apart because you assumed something.”

Many fans rallied to support the Good American founder after her candid post. One user apologized that the reality star “had to read such nasty tweets” and congratulated her on “winning” an award during the show.

“I love you. Thank you for always being so sweet,” the Revenge Body host replied. “I am going to log off of Twitter on a positive note — that is your sweet and genuine tweet.”

Khloé has been receiving a lot of attention since news broke that Tristan, 30, is being sued for child support by Maralee Nichols. The personal trainer claims she gave birth to Tristan’s alleged baby on December 2 after the child was conceived on the NBA player’s 30th birthday in March.

Maralee is seeking child support. She is also looking for reimbursement for her medical expenses and other pregnancy costs. Tristan, who admitted to having sex at least twice with the trainer, wants a paternity test.

For her part, Khloé is “humiliated” by the scandal involving her on-again, off-again boyfriend, with whom she shares daughter True, an insider told In Touch.

“Khloé feels like the biggest fool in the world when it comes to Tristan. She’s pinned all her hopes on this one guy, and once again, her dreams are shattered,” the insider admitted. “And that’s after countless red flags and warnings from her closest friends and family. She’s humiliated and devastated.”

The Kocktails With Khloé host has turned to her family for support. She’s “been leaning” particularly hard on Scott Disick, a second source told In Touch.

“When the allegations broke online, Scott was the first person to check in and make sure Khloé was OK,” the second source said about the Flip It Like Disick alum’s response to the scandal. “He’s always there in person or on FaceTime when she needs him. They make each other laugh, send cute gifts if the other person is having a down day and share inside jokes that no one else gets. He is helping take her mind off the situation.”