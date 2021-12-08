Throwing shade. Scott Disick “doesn’t have time” for Khloé Kardashian‘s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and thinks she can do “better,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Scott isn’t a fan [of Tristan] and thinks he’s shady,” the insider says. “While he accepts that Tristan is True’s father and will always be a part of Khloe’s life, he says she deserves better from a man and keeps reminding her that she’s in demand.”

Scott, 38, has shown his support for the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star, 37, after news broke that Tristan, 30, allegedly welcomed baby No. 3 on December 2, 2021, with Maralee Nichols.

The Houston-based personal trainer claims the baby was conceived on Tristan’s 30th birthday on March 13, 2021, according to a child support lawsuit obtained by In Touch. At the time, the basketball player and Khloé were still in a relationship. Tristan shares daughter True, 3, with Khloé and son Prince, 4, with Jordan Craig.

Reps for Scott and Khloé did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment.

“Scott was the first person to check in and make sure Khloé was okay,” a source previously told In Touch. “He’s always there in person or on FaceTime when she needs him. They make each other laugh, send cute gifts if the other person is having a down day and share inside jokes that no one else gets. He is helping take her mind off the situation.”

Following the allegations of Tristan’s cheating, the Flip It Like Disick star sent roses to Khloé, which she shared a photo of on her Instagram Stories on December 5.

“I love you [Scott]. Thank you,” she captioned the post.

“He’s extremely protective over [Khloé] and doesn’t want to see her get hurt again,” another source previously told Life & Style. “Scott knows how to spot the red flags — if he thinks a guy is bad news, he’ll warn Khloé to steer clear.”

Amid Khloé and Tristan’s on and off relationship, Tristan has been involved in a number of cheating scandals, including when the Sacramento Kings player hooked up with Kylie Jenner‘s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods in February 2019.

Scott previously dated Khloé’s sister Kourtney Kardashian on and off for nine years and the former couple share kids Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Despite Kourtney, 42, moving on with Travis Barker, who announced their engagement in October, Scott remains close to the Kardashian clan — and remains in the family group chat.