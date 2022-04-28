Poor Scott! Khloé Kardashian admitted she feared Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement would be “hard” for Scott Disick.

During the Thursday, April 28, episode of The Kardashians, the famous family waited for Travis, 46, to pop the question to Kourtney, 43. “How’s Scott going to feel about this?” Ellen DeGeneres asked Khloé in the episode, which was filmed in October.

“He’s going to have a hard time … but they can’t put their life on hold to tiptoe around him,” the Good American founder, 37, replied.

Ellen, 64, added that Scott, 38, might be especially hurt since Kourtney previously said she didn’t want to get married. “That’s the part that I feel bad about, but I don’t know. You snooze, you lose,” Khloé responded.

Scott’s reaction to the engagement was further teased in the trailer for the Thursday, May 5 episode. In the preview clip, Kendall Jenner asked Kourtney if she had sympathy for Scott. “It doesn’t feel like you do,” the model, 26, told her older sister.

Kourtney and Scott dated on and off for nearly a decade before they called it quits in 2015. The exes share kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Years after their split, Kourtney moved on with Travis and began a whirlwind romance. After confirming their relationship with a sweet Instagram post in February 2021, the Blink-182 drummer proposed to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum in October of that year. In addition to wedding planning, the pair are now in the process of trying to have kids together.

Kourtney seems happier than ever in her current relationship, though her dynamic with Scott has changed since she began dating the musician. A source previously told Life & Style about the Flip It Like Disick star’s thoughts on Kourtney trying to become pregnant. They said that Scott “may not be happy about it, but he’s finally resigned to the fact that there’s no denying Kourtney’s happiness.”

While the Poosh.com founder has fallen head over heels in love with the drummer, Scott has also been making attempts to find love. The reality star previously dated model Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin. Meanwhile, the father of three most recently made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson at the Hulu show’s premiere in April 2022.