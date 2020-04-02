The friendship we didn’t know we needed! Mob Wives alum Drita D’Avanzo and Khloé Kardashian shared the sweetest exchange following the 44-year-old’s now-viral narration of the infamous Keeping Up With the Kardashians fight.

“I told you she’s the friend you want with you at a fight [laughing emojis] I knew it!” the rapper captioned a screenshot of an In Touch news article on Instagram — highlighting her epic voice-over on Wednesday, April 1. “Love this [OK hand] a good #senseofhumor is appreciated over here #intouchweekly.” In response, the Good American designer, 35, herself replied, “[clap emojis] You are awesome! That made me laugh!”

Elated by the blonde beauty’s kind sentiment, Drita added, “@khloekardashian you are my favorite for a reason,” she said with various loving emojis.

The mom of one gave the Staten Island native a shout-out earlier in the day, appreciating her commentary on Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s epic brawl. “I’m literally squealing,” Khlo wrote on the video shared to her story on Tuesday, March 31. “God bless @steph_shep for sending me this! And for #dritadavanzoladyboss for how funny this is.”

In the clip, the former reality star critiqued the oldest Kardashian sisters’ fighting skills. “You gotta watch this. Kourtney and Kim fight, if you did not watch this it’s the funniest thing you will ever see in your life,” she began when the altercation was coming to a boil. “You can definitely tell they had no types of fights growing up. I don’t think not one of them in life had a physical altercation that’s why this is priceless. I don’t know what they are fighting over. Who cares, it doesn’t matter. She probably borrowed her tanning cream and never returned it.”

When the camera panned to KoKo, Drita stated, “Oh God. Khloé’s like, ‘This is a joke. I don’t understand why no one comes at me like this. I’m dying to f—k up someone in this family, anybody. Why doesn’t anyone come at me like this because this is hysterical, Kim thinking she’s hurting somebody.’”

Can we expect a Mob Wives and KUWTK mashup? Probably not, but we totally stan this friendship!