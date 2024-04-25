Kendra Wilkinson’s son, Henry Randall “Hank” Baskett IV, looked all grown up in a rare photo.

The Girls Next Door alum, 38, took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 24, to share a photo of Hank, 14, holding up a document that revealed he was accepted Oaks Christian prep school in Westlake Village, California.

“Congratulations @hank_baskett12,” Kendra captioned the snapshot, which showed the teen wearing a Oaks Christian shirt. “I love you so much and watched you work hard to get to where you are. I’m so proud of you my boy. Keep going!!! @oakschristianschool #oclionpride2024.”

Hank Jr.’s dad, Hank Baskett, also congratulated him by sharing the same photo on his own Instagram profile. “Proud cannot truly express how I feel! Great things in life do not come without sacrifice, hard work and commitment … all of which define you to your core,” Hank, 41, wrote. “Congratulations on this next step in your journey!!! I look forward to witnessing your continued growth!!”

While Kendra disabled the comments on her post, several social media users rushed to Hank’s comments section to note how grown up Hank Jr. looked. “Can’t believe how big he’s gotten,” one person wrote. Another added, “Omg where is little Hank?? Sooooo grown up!!!!”

“I cannot believe he’s in high school already! Handsome son you have,” a third fan chimed in, while a fourth commented, “Lil Hank is not so little anymore! Congratulations.”

The former couple – who tied the knot in June 2009 – welcomed Hank Jr. in December 2009, and they continued to expand their family by welcoming daughter Alijah Mary Baskett in May 2014.

Despite having a high-profile split and divorce in 2018, Kendra recently revealed that she and Hank are on good terms and shared how they work together to coparent their children.

“He’s just very supportive. I’m very supportive. And we just keep things really, really healthy,” she exclusively told In Touch about her dynamic at the Children Uniting Nations 24th Annual Academy Awards Celebration & Viewing Dinner in March.

Courtesy of Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram

Kendra also revealed her tips when it comes to coparenting with an ex, stating that “it’s as simple as just working together.” She continued, “Just putting all of your issues aside and just coming together to work together to make the kids’ lives great.”

The Sliding Into Home author went on to gush about her kids, who she said are both “so great.” She also added that Hank Jr. and Alijah make her life “easy” and “special.”