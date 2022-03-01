Small world! Kendall Jenner was spotted at the same party as Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima after his direct message drama with Scott Disick made headlines last summer.

The former boxer, 28, and Kendall, 26, were both seen enjoying a night on the town in a video shared by singer Mustafa the Poet on Monday, February 28, showing them at the same table in Paris. Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi, known for playing Nate Jacobs on the HBO series, was also spotted in the background.

Courtesy Mustafa The Poet/Snapchat

Kendall, who is still going strong with boyfriend Devin Booker, has been overseas for Paris Fashion Week and it seems there is no bad blood between her and Younes in the wake of his split from Kourtney, 42.

The Poosh founder and model met in October 2016 and dated off and on for three years, finally ending their romance for good in January 2020.

Interestingly, things took a surprising turn in August 2021 when Younes leaked Scott’s alleged private message to him about Kourtney’s romantic trip to Italy with now-fiancé Travis Barker.

“Yo is this chick ok!?????” the Flip It Like Disick star, 38, allegedly wrote to Younes at the time, commenting on photos of the couple packing on PDA. “Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

Shutterstock(3)

For his response, Younes wrote, “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: I ain’t your bro.” He added a separate message via his Instagram Stories caption, writing, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

Prior to the DM drama, Scott had spoken out about Kourtney and Younes’ relationship during part 2 of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which aired in June 2021, making it clear he wasn’t a fan of her then-love interest.

“Nobody was happy with the last one,” Kourtney chimed in afterward.

Although the Talentless founder never commented on the alleged direct messages, Scott’s “true feelings” about Travis, 46, and Kourtney will be revealed on the family’s new Hulu reality series, an insider exclusively told In Touch in November 2021.

“As Scott is receiving a huge paycheck, all the juicy details are being saved for the series,” the insider said about what viewers can expect. “It’s part of his contract to remain tight-lipped until around the time the episodes air.”