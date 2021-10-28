Kendall Jenner pulled out the stops with her spooky photo shoot done just in time for Halloween 2021, and her boyfriend, Devin Booker, was loving to see the model bringing her A-game.

“Yer corpse bride,” the 25-year-old captioned her high-fashion snaps on Wednesday, October 27, showing Kendall wearing a white, lace lingerie set with a sheer wedding veil and gloves while dressing up as the Tim Burton character.

Devin, 24, liked the post and agreed in the comments section, replying, “Don’t forget!”

Kendall’s expectant sister, Kylie Jenner, also showed love, noting that she was “obsessed” with the way that Kendall’s look turned out especially with the final blue skin photo edit.

Last week, the Elle cover girl attended the Phoenix Suns’ Friday game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in support of her NBA star beau, whom she started dating in April 2020. Kendall was seen celebrating after Devin’s team defeated the Lakers 115 to 105, kissing and hugging him on the court.

The 818 Tequila founder also cheered on Devin following his basketball win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in August, sharing an Instagram Story of him wearing his jersey after the U.S. team’s victory against France.

When they’re both not busy globe-trotting or keeping up with work, Kendall and Devin make sure to prioritize some quality time together. The lovebirds enjoyed making new memories together over the summer, a source previously told Life & Style. “They like to hang out at home together — wherever they are — watch movies and eat lots of food.”

Devin and Kendall are “really serious and have been for a long time,” added the insider, noting that it helps how she is “the most low-key” in her family when it comes to her romances being in the limelight.

“She does what she wants without a lot of fanfare. Partly it’s because she doesn’t have kids, so she automatically doesn’t have to travel with an entourage, but she’s also just chill. Kendall just packs a carry-on and gets on a plane and a few hours later, she’s with her boyfriend on a boat.”

Can we expect a couple’s costume next?