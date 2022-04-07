Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson and his wife, Christina Evangeline, got married in 2011, and have seemingly been going strong ever since. However, there may be trouble in paradise for the funnyman and the model. Sources close to the couple revealed that Kenan and Christina have “been separated for over a year now” while coparenting their daughters, Georgia and Gianna, per TMZ. To learn more about Christina and the pair’s marriage, keep reading.

How did Kenan Thompson and Christina Evangeline meet?

Like many Hollywood romances, Kenan, 43, and Christina, 33, met through industry connections! Talent manager Danny Estrada introduced the pair and the later married in November 2011.

“[They’re] very happy. They’ve lived together as a couple and were excited to share the moments with close friends,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She was thrilled and a beautiful bride.”

Come June 2014, Kenan and Christina welcomed their first daughter, Georgia Marie. In August 2018, daughter Gianna Michelle was born.

Even if Kenan is still very much in the spotlight, he puts fatherhood first. “I think the biggest wake up call is how immediate it is,” the former All That told People of becoming a parent.

“One day you’re not a dad and then the next moment you are. You’re just a dad from that point on,” Kenan added. “And definitely, my coolness just got sucked right out of me. I didn’t know … I didn’t even feel it, but I just immediately started wearing black socks and shorts and just being really corny at stores and over-asking questions about items that are super obvious and in my face.”

The last time Christina posted anything of Kenan on Instagram was in August 2020. The mother of two shared a sweet clip of their daughter Georgia joining Kenan as a judge on America’s Got Talent. “OMG, this child could tell you about the life story of any person who’s ever been on the show,” Christina gushed at the time.

What does Christina Evangeline do for a living?

Although Christina doesn’t list her occupation on social media, several outlets list her as a model, actress and interior designer.