Two years after Bob Saget’s sudden, tragic death, his widow is dating again.

“It took a while to get to the point where I’m like, ‘OK, I think he’d be happy with it,’” says Kelly Rizzo, who made her red carpet debut with Clueless star Breckin Meyer, 49, at a Grammys party on February 4.

The late comedian’s adult daughters gave their blessing, she says, adding that she still thinks about Bob, who died after hitting his head in his Orlando hotel room in January 2022, every day.

But Kelly, 44, “hit it off immediately” with Breckin, whom she met through friends, says a source. “They have a lot in common and good chemistry. Everyone’s happy for them.”