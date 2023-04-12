Her love! Kelly Ripa has never been afraid to share intimate details about her marriage to her husband, Mark Consuelos. Keep scrolling to learn about his job, details about their marriage and more.

How Long Have Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Been Married?

Kelly previously reflected on the early days of their relationship and admitted that it was love at first sight with Mark.

“I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him, and I knew,” the New Jersey native said during an interview on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy in April 2018. “I wasn’t looking to get married … but when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before – like I saw it.”

The pair met in person in 1995 when Mark auditioned for All My Children, which Kelly starred on as Hayley Vaughan from 1990 until 2002.

Kelly and Mark tied the knot in 1996 before they welcomed son Michael in 1997, daughter Lola in 2001 and son Joaquin in 2003.

What Is Mark Consuelos’ Job?

The father of three is best known for his work as an actor.

Mark has had an impressive career on television and has portrayed Mateo Santos on All My Children from 1995 until 2001, Andy Guzman on Alpha House from 2013 until 2014 and Hiram Lodge on Riverdale from 2017 until 2021.

In addition to acting, Mark has found success as a producer. In 2007, he and Kelly began their production company, Milojo, and they produced the Emmy-nominated feature documentary The Streak. The duo have also produced non-scripted series for the Discovery Channel including Homemade Millionaire.

Mark’s next professional endeavor will be joining his wife as the cohost of Live with Kelly and Mark following Ryan Seacrest’s exit. Ryan announced he was leaving the talk show after six years in February 2023, while Mark will make his full-time cohosting debut on April 17, 2023.

What Has Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Said About Working Together?

Mark has previously served as a guest cohost on Kelly’s talk show over the years, though the couple is ready for the gig to become permanent.

“To have Mark join me at that desk every day, it’s a dream come true,” the Hope & Faith alum told People in a cover story published on April 12. “We’ve been so uniquely blessed.”

After Kelly teased that their show will be “off the rails,” Mark added, “It’s indescribable [and] we’re super, super grateful.”

“I had filled in so many times and had a blast every single time,” the Nine Lives actor said about his previous guest cohosting appearances. “Some people would die to have this opportunity. No one does it like she does… I can’t think of anybody that I feel more safe with, and protected by, than Kelly.”

The pair also teased that viewers can expect to see them discuss their marital issues on the show.

“We’re not afraid to go there,” Kelly told the outlet. “We have the confidence in our marriage that no matter what we discuss, I don’t mind being the villain in the argument, nor does Mark. Neither one of us needs to be the hero.”