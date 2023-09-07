Kelly Osbourne slammed rumors that she’s undergone plastic surgery amid her changed appearance.

“I’ve done Botox, that’s it,” Kelly, 38, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 5. “It’s weird because now that I’ve lost weight, everybody is criticizing and trying to figure out what it is that I’ve done, and I really just lost weight.”

She added, “It’s just the shape of my face.”

While Kelly insisted she hasn’t undergone cosmetic surgery to change her appearance, she has been open about having gastric sleeve surgery in 2018.

“I had surgery. I don’t give a f–k what anyone has to say,” the former Dancing With the Stars contestant said while appearing on the“Hollywood Raw” podcast in August 2021. “I did it, I’m proud of it, they can suck s–t. I did the gastric sleeve. All it does is change the shape of your stomach. I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done.”

Kelly then explained that people who have the surgery she did will “gain weight” if “you don’t work out and you don’t eat right.” She added, “All it does is move you in the right direction.”

She has managed to stay in shape and even kept her figure after welcoming baby No. 1, a son whose name has not yet been revealed, with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson, in January.

While Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter has been open about her physical health, she has also been candid when it comes to her other health battles. In April 2021, the former reality star revealed that she relapsed after four years of sobriety.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

“This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I’ve always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I’m at and what’s going on in my road to recovery,” the former Fashion Police star her fans via Instagram at the time. “I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track.”

Kelly continued, “I just want to let you know that I am sober today. And I’m going to be sober tomorrow. But I’ve learned it truly is just one day at a time. And I just want to tell you guys the truth because I never, ever want to lie to you. Thank you so much for your support and your love.”