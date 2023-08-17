Kellie Pickler has been a mainstay in the country music world since her debut on American Idol in 2006. The North Carolina native became a fan favorite not only because of her voice, but also her Southern charm and quirky nature. During and after her time on the show, people compared Kellie to the likes of Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson and Jessica Simpson. With that recognition, it’s no surprise that Kellie has racked up a decent net worth.

What Is Kellie Pickler’s Net Worth?

Kellie Pickler has a net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Kellie Pickler Make Money?

Most of Kellie’s money seems to come from her work in the music industry. She auditioned for American Idol season 5 at age 19 in 2005 with Martina McBride‘s “A Broken Wing” and Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone,” earning a spot in Hollywood. Even the notoriously critical judge Simon Cowell was completely impressed by Kellie, predicting that she would make it to the final three that season. While Kellie did not end up making it to the finale, she did reach the Top 6 before her elimination.

In July 2006, Kellie signed with 19 Recordings/BNA Records. Later that year, she released her debut single, “Red High Heels,” and the music video received a CMT Video Awards nomination for “Breakthrough Video of the Year.” Meanwhile, Kellie’s debut album, Small Town Girl, reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. With 79,000 sales in its first week, the album made Kellie the highest-selling first-week new artist in 2006. Kellie has since released three other albums and multiple singles.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

In addition to music, Kellie has dabbled in acting. She appeared in the Hallmark films Christmas at Graceland (2018), Wedding at Graceland (2019) and The Mistletoe Secret (2019). She has also appeared on a handful of other reality and competition shows, including Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and Dancing With the Stars, which she won with Derek Hough in 2013.

Who Was Kellie Pickler Married To?

Kellie eloped with fellow country musician Kyle Jacobs on New Year’s Day 2011 after getting engaged in June 2010. On February 17, 2023, Kyle tragically died by suicide at 49 years old, the Davidson County Medical Examiner confirmed to In Touch at the time. Nashville authorities were called to Kellie and Kyle’s home at 1:21 p.m. after Kellie’s assistant called 911, police revealed in a statement.

“Officers and Nashville Fire Department personnel responded and located resident Kyle Jacobs, 49, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office,” the statement read. “His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide. Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911.”

In August 2023, Kellie finally broke her silence regarding her husband’s death. Speaking to People, she thanked her fans and loved ones for their support.

“One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don’t know what to do, ‘do nothing, just be still,’” Kellie said. “I have chosen to heed his advice. “Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way. It has truly touched my soul and it’s helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers.”