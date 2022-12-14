Fashion risk taker! Katie Holmes’ stylist, Brie Welch, clapped back at trolls that criticized the Dawson’s Creek alum’s 2000s-inspired dress over jeans ensemble at Jingle Ball in New York City.

Photos of Katie, 43, walking the red carpet at iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball on Friday, December 9, went viral, with many social media users criticizing her for wearing what appeared to be a blue satin minidress over a pair of wide legged jeans.

Brie defended the look while talking to the New York Times in an interview published Tuesday, December 13, explaining that she wanted to give Katie “a more youthful feel for Jingle Ball and the atmosphere there.”

The celebrity stylist added that matching the Tove bustier top and Reformation “Wilder” wide leg jeans with Maison Margiela sneakers was her attempt to mix casual and dressy items in an authentic way.

“We decided the rich color and subtle bustier effect detailing of the top was elegant and would be fun if paired with jeans,” she explained to the outlet.

Brie also shared that it was Katie’s decision to wear the casual shoes on the red carpet. “On the day of (and because Katie has her own effortless style that should be appreciated here), she said she wanted to wear sneakers, because it was a concert and obviously there would be a lot of dancing to Dua Lipa,” she shared. “Nothing is more comfortable!”

She continued to share insight about the controversial outfit while posting about the New York Times article on her Instagram Story, explaining that Katie was wearing a “top” and not a dress over the jeans.

Brie explained the Ohio native’s look after several fans took to social media to criticize the ensemble after she posed on the red carpet.

“This trend reared its ugly head years ago and honestly how dare Katie Holmes have the audacity to try to bring it back,” one critic wrote via Twitter. Another joked that Katie “should be in prison for this.”

An additional social media user added,” It looks like spare pieces I would have pulled from my trunk during my college days. I love Katie, who let her leave the dressing room this way FIRED.”

While many fans admitted they didn’t love the top with the jeans, others focused their attention on the shoes. “Omg no, the shoes with it make it extra bad for me lmao,” someone wrote.