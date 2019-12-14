Janet Mayer/Startraksphoto.com

Sexy mama! Actress Katie Holmes stepped out for a fun night out at z100’s Jingle Ball in NYC on Friday, December 13. The 40-year-old brought her daughter, Suri Cruise, along with her to enjoy the concert but she walked the red carpet solo to show off her sexy, all-black look.

The Dawson’s Creek alum wore a sleek pair of leather culottes, which she paired with a black long-sleeved T-shirt that was cropped in the back. She opted to finish the look off with a statement shoe — a pair of tan and black striped high-heeled boots.

Suri usually attends Jingle Ball with her mom, but this year, 13-year-old opted to skip red carpet photos with her mama. It seems like the teenager — whom Katie shares with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise — was more interested in the concert than the photo ops. Suri also did not join her mom when she went on stage later in the evening to introduce The Jonas Brothers.

Kristin Callahan/ACE PICTURES/INSTARimages.com

But an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch that Suri is just your average teen girl, despite being the child of two A-list actors.

“Suri’s parents may be famous, and she may be photographed a lot, but she’s still a very grounded girl,” the source shared about the teen. “She loves hanging out with her girlfriends, listening to music, dancing, watching TikTok videos, following her favorite social media stars. And, of course, talking about cute boys they like.”

Meanwhile, it seems like boy fever has spread to her mama, too. In August, Katie split from her boyfriend, Jamie Foxx, after about six years of dating. In October, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Katie has been enjoying her single life and she’s having fun playing the field a bit after getting back out there on the dating scene.

“‘New decade. New beginning’ is how Katie sees it,” the insider said, adding that Katie bounced back quickly after her breakup from Jamie, 51. “It’s taken Katie no time at all to get over him,” the source explained. “He’s already a distant memory and she’s more than ready to find love again. In fact, she’s currently dating up a storm!”