College coed to be! Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes‘ daughter Suri Cruise has revealed which university she’ll be attending after graduating from high school.

In a TikTok video posted by a classmate on May 20, showing LaGuardia High School’s commitment day reveals, Suri, 18, posed proudly in a red and white sweatshirt reading “Carnegie Mellon.” Other seniors wore T-shirts, caps and other items showing where they would be studying.

The teen showed off her future alma mater’s sweatshirt while standing in the hallway of her school with a backpack over her shoulders. Suri had her hair pulled back in a ponytail and in a second shot, did a cute chest press celebration dance over where she’s going to college.

The university is located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and has a nationally known school of drama. While it’s unclear if Suri will be seeking to join the program, she’s participated in numerous high school plays and appears to have a keen interest in the arts.

She most recently starred in her school production of Head Over Heels, based on the Broadway musical, which features the music of the 1980’s girl group The Go-Go’s.

The play made headlines when it was revealed Suri used her mother’s middle name in place of “Cruise” in the casting sheet. She listed her name as “Suri Noelle.” The Dawson’s Creek alum’s full name is Kate Noelle Holmes.

The LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts has a long and storied list of successful entertainment industry alumni, including Jennifer Aniston, Robert De Niro, Timothée Chalamet, Nicki Minaj, Ansel Elgort and Awkwafina.

Katie, 45, raised Suri in New York City following her 2012 divorce from Tom, 61.

The pair began dating in April 2005 and welcomed their only child in April 2006, seven months to the day ​ahead of their elaborate Italian wedding on November 18, 2006.

“That time was intense. It was a lot of attention, and I had a little child on top of it,” Katie told InStyle in March 2020 about the period of time in NYC following the divorce. “We had some funny moments out and about in public. So many people I didn’t know became my friends and helped us out, and that’s what I love about the city.”

The Batman Begins star gave a rare update about Suri in an April 2023 interview with Glamour. “What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her.”

Katie added, “I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person.”