Kate Middleton’s younger brother, James Middleton, announced the release of his memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, later this year.

Though the book’s title character is his beloved cocker spaniel, who died last year at the age of 15, it will provide details into his life as a royal relative after Kate, 42, married into the monarchy in 2011. It will also share the love story of him and his wife, Alizee Thevenet.

The book will recount James’ experience attending royal events, including weddings and his older sister’s annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, per James’ Friday, March 8, announcement in Tatler.

James, 36, also spoke candidly in the memoir about his battle with depression, which he credited his dog for helping him through.

“I hope that by writing this book, I might help other people to talk about their mental health – whether their difficulties are in the past, or something they’re experiencing currently,” James explained to Tatler.

The book is set to be released on September 26, 2024.

Although James, an entrepreneur and mental health advocate, has kept information surrounding his sister mostly private through the years, he said he was “extremely proud” of her during a July 2023 interview on Good Morning Britain.

“I think what’s fantastic is actually that [she and Prince William are] in a position where they are talking about their own mental health,” he gushed. “Through some of the work that they’ve been doing … it gave me the confidence to speak out.”

He added, “But to be honest, she’s my sister, so I know all of her quirks and everything and to see her blossoming in that role, I’m very proud of her.”

Kate’s brother isn’t her only family member who decided 2024 was the year to spill royal secrets with the public. The Princess of Wales’ uncle Gary Goldsmith has also been discussing his famous niece as a contestant on the U.K.’s reality show Celebrity Big Brother.

Gary’s appearance on the series has been controversial, as he has a checkered past of crime. He pleaded guilty to assaulting his fourth wife, Julie-Ann Brown, in 2017 and was reportedly photographed with cocaine at his villa in Ibiza in 2009.

Gary told producers in a teaser clip for season 23 that he was there to attempt to clear his name.

“People think I’m a bit of a bad boy,” the millionaire businessman said ahead of the season premiere. “I’d love to put the record straight.”