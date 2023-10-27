Princess Kate is an aunt once again thanks to the arrival of her nephew, Inigo Middleton, the newborn son of her brother, James Middleton. James and his wife, Alizee Thevenet, welcomed their sweet little boy and took to social media with his first photos on Friday, October 27, to the delight of fans everywhere.

“He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy,” James, 36, wrote of his son shared with Alizee, 32. “No matter how prepared I thought I was…I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three.”

The new dad continued, “The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack … We would like to thank the wonderful team at Basingstoke hospital, from the very first scan to walking out the front door for the first time as three, we couldn’t have felt more supported and looked after throughout so thank you NHS.”

Accompanying the post was an adorable snap of Inigo’s hand in his father’s, paired with a pendant with one of the couple’s beloved late dogs, Ella, pictured. Several other snaps included in the post showed Inigo snoozing under the watchful eyes of the family’s hounds, as well as Inigo strapped to his dad’s chest while enjoying the beautiful countryside.

James and Alizee might be new people parents, but they already come with a big pack. The couple – who got married in 2021 – have six dogs between them. In fact, it’s thanks to Ella that James and Alizee met, as the cocker spaniel “made a beeline” for Alizee when the two first crossed paths at the South Kensington Club in 2018.

Courtesy of James Middleton/Instagram

It was once again thanks to his dogs that James felt prepared to be a father, telling Good Morning Britain after announcing Alizee’s pregnancy, “I have pep talks with the dogs quite a lot about what we’re about to be going through, and I think that is a really exciting next step for us as a family. I’m very much looking forward to it and I know the dogs are very excited.”

The arrival of baby Inigo makes Kate, 41, the aunt of six! Her younger sister, Pippa Middleton, is mom to three children with husband James Matthews, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children also count Kate as an aunt.

Of course, Inigo has some seriously famous cousins in Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – Kate and Prince William’s children – and second cousins in Meghan and Harry’s two little ones, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The entire brood might not be on the best of terms at the moment, however, so time will tell if all the families get together to celebrate their newest addition.