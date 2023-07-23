Kate Gosselin isn’t letting the public have the final say about her parenting decisions. After her teenage son Collin Gosselin accused her of abuse during his Vice TV interview, the internet exploded. Now, social media users are blaming Kate and alleging that she made the wrong choices for her child.

While responding to multiple Instagram users under her Friday, July 21, post, Kate, 48, slammed a commenter who identified themself as a professional in the mental health field.

“But you’re speaking as an expert in mental illness, stating what YOU’D DO OR NOT DO when, in fact, you don’t have a child with mental illness!” Kate wrote. “So, I ask you, would you not do ANYTHING to protect your child/children from an attacker, even if the offender was someone in your own home?”

The Kate Plus 8 alum then concluded, “And if the offender was one of your four children, would you turn your head and allow it to continue? I seriously doubt it.”

Kate’s Instagram post stirred up endless controversy among social media users. In her statement, Kate noted that she felt as if she had been “backed into a corner and left with no choice” after Collin, 19, dropped several bombshells in his previous interview. In reaction to Collin’s accusations, Kate alleged that her son caused an unsafe environment for her and her children.

“My son Collin, whom I love with all my heart, has received psychiatric diagnoses over the years,” Kate began in her lengthy note. “For the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters and for his own well-being, he was placed in a facility following years of outpatient treatment, which proved insufficient for his needs. The decision to admit him was made by emergency room doctors following one of his many attacks, outbursts — this one involving his use of a weapon. Fast forward to the present day, following Jon’s removal of Collin from treatment, my son’s unpredictable and violent behaviors have sadly continued regularly toward Jon, Hannah and others around him.”

Shutterstock, Courtesy of Jon Gosselin/Instagram

Kate continued to allege that Collin has exhibited violence to those around him but isn’t able to face the truth, as she wrote, “Collin’s distorted perception of reality is one of the many issues that he has always struggled with.”

After noting that it isn’t “easy” for those “on the outside” of the Gosselin family to understand her choices, Kate concluded that Collin’s placement in a psychiatric facility was from the “explicit recommendation of his pediatric psychiatrist and/or his team of specialists.”

“Unfortunately, I believe Collin remains a very troubled young man who continues to need a lot of help,” Kate added. “His brothers and sisters and I have not been directly involved in his life due to his history of unpredictable behavior and violent tendencies toward us. What his sister Mady [Gosselin] posted on social media recently is completely accurate and I deeply appreciate her bravery in doing so.”

Mady’s statement that Kate was referring to was a note that Mady, 22, posted via her Instagram Stories two days before her mother addressed the situation. In her note, Mady alleged that Collin “has physically threatened [her] and every member of [her] immediate family (some incidents as recent as last year).”

Collin’s television interview — which aired on Tuesday, July 18 — shook up the entire Gosselin family. In addition to him, Kate and ex-husband Jon Gosselin share sextuplets Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden and twins Mady and Cara.

In his tell-all, Collin rehashed his experience at Philadelphia’s Fairmount Behavioral Health System. While recalling how the location took a toll on him, Collin accused Kate of putting him into the facility because he was telling others in the public that she was “abusive” toward him.

“I was starting to tell my teachers that, you know, my mother was … can I use the word abusive or are they not allowed to use that on air?” Collin alleged. “I was starting to tell people what was going on at home and, you know, she caught wind of that and had to put me somewhere where I wouldn’t be able to get the secrets out.”