Kardashians fans spotted Scott Disick’s apparent weight loss drugs in his fridge during the season 5 premiere of the Hulu series.

During the Thursday, May 23 episode, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner stopped by Scott’s home. While catching up with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott, 40, revealed that he stocked his fridge with healthy items including almond milk and fruit amid his weight loss journey.

As Khloé, 39, praised Scott for making healthy changes to his diet, some viewers noticed that there appeared to be boxes of Mounjaro sitting in the butter compartment. Similar to Ozempic, Mounjaro was designed for people with type 2 diabetes and is commonly used for weight loss.

Shortly after the episode aired, one fan took to TikTok to point out that the drug was in Scott’s fridge. Several fans weighed in on the product in the comments section, with one person stating that the father of three is going to be “so mad they didn’t edit” out the medicine. Meanwhile, another person wrote that the editors “forgot to blur it.”

However, others assumed that the Mounjaro was visible on purpose. “This was 100 percent done on purpose for us to see,” one person wrote. Another chimed in, “That’s called product placement.”

Fans previously watched Scott struggle with his weight after he rolled his Lamborghini in August 2022. “I made a right and then the curbs in that neighborhood are not flat curbs — they are kind of like little lips. So, the wheel came into the little lip and made it pull a little and by the time it pulled it smacked into a pillar,” he explained during a 2023 episode of the reality show. “It hit and did a somersault forward then hit then landed. I was up there [in my car] strapped in and hanging. Then I couldn’t get out and I tried the sunroof.”

Scott was not able to be active for several months due to severe back pain following the accident. He then gained a significant amount of weight, and was documented exploring treatment options during season 3.

Fans noticed that Scott appeared slimmer in December 2023, though he never revealed how he dropped the weight.

“Scott wasn’t happy about putting on the extra pounds, he hated it really,” a source previously told Life & Style. “While some of his friends say he put in the hard work by exercising and changing his diet, others say he jumped on the Hollywood Ozempic bandwagon. Either way, he looks good.”

The insider added that Scott had always been “pretty fit and lean, but he hasn’t been the same since he rolled his Lamborghini in 2022.”

“His back hurt, he didn’t feel great and before he knew it he had packed on about 20 to 25 pounds,” the source shared about his weight gain.