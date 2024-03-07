On February 12, Scott Disick posted a video on Instagram that left friends and loved ones fearing for his well-being. “He’s wearing a cap and oversize sunglasses and has a beard, but you can still see how skinny he is,” says a source exclusively to In Touch. “He looks emaciated, almost like a skeleton.” The reality star, 40, has a history of alcohol abuse and going off the rails, but the source attributes Scott’s sudden weight loss to stress. “He’s at war with Kourtney [Kardashian] over their kids. They adore Kourtney’s husband, Travis [Barker], especially their son, Mason. Scott is scared of being replaced, and as you can see, it’s really taking a toll on him.”

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.