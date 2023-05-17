Always family. Khloé Kardashian said that she will “forever” support Scott Disick as she clapped back at fans.

Khloé, 38, shared an update about her relationship with Scott, 39, while responding to a fan who slammed Kim Kardashian for supporting Tristan Thompson at a Los Angeles Lakers game on Friday, May 12. The reality star, 42, not only cheered by the crowd, but showed her support for Khloé’s ex by holding up a homemade sign with his name.

“Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring,” the Good American cofounder wrote in the comments section of the Instagram post. “But I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point.”

The Kardashians star added that the backlash is “exhausting,” though she has “learned that people will only understand to the level of their own perception.”

“Most are stuck at believing the lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel,” she continued. “Some things are just as simple as they seem. A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in their life.”

Khloé – who dated Tristan, 32, on and off from 2016 until 2021 – was likely referring to the death of his mother, Andrea, in January 2023.

She went on to note that the way Kim supported Tristan is no different than how she “supports” Scott following his split from Kourtney Kardashian.

“He’s my brother. He’s just not on an NBA stage,” Khloé wrote about the Flip It Like Disick star. “Sad new world, if there’s no photos people think it really didn’t happen but yes, I see Scott often.”

She concluded the lengthy message by writing, “Some things really are just as they are.”

Khloé and Scott always had a close bond, though they seemingly drifted apart when the New York native stopped making frequent appearances on the family’s shows.

Scott and Kourtney, 44, dated on and off from 2006 until 2015. During their relationship, they welcomed children Mason, Penelope and Reign. While they have remained in each other’s lives as coparents, the Poosh founder has since moved on with husband Travis Barker.

Fans vocally criticized Kim’s support of Tristan after the professional basketball player was caught cheating on Khloé several times.

The former couple – who share daughter, True, and son, Tatum – are seemingly on good terms despite their past drama.

Following the death of Tristan’s mother, a source told Us Weekly that the TV personality planned to be there for her ex and his family.

“Khloé has no intention on getting back with Tristan but no matter what happens between them, he’ll always be the father of her kids, and her family,” the insider said at the time. “Khloé knows how tough it is losing a parent and she has such a maternal nature about her. Like she mentioned in her online tribute to Andrea, she will help look after Amari at any cost.”