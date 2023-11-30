Is the honeymoon over? Still shy of their one-year anniversary, Kanye West and Bianca Censori haven’t been spending much time together lately. Though they worked together at Yeezy for years and have been often inseparable since their ultraprivate January nuptials, the rapper, 46, and the architectural designer, 28, are “taking time apart,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “There’s been trouble brewing between them.”

The source goes on to suggest that Bianca, who grew up in Australia, has developed a “spending problem” since growing accustomed to Kanye’s Hollywood lifestyle. “She’s been burning a hole through his credit cards and using cash to buy jewelry and designer bags,” says the source. “He feels like she’s taking advantage of his generosity.”

And while Kanye grows disillusioned, Bianca — who underwent a shocking transformation after getting with the “Gold Digger” singer — may be feeling the same: The source says her friends have picked up on the duo’s friction and are telling her to back away. “They want her to see what a control freak he is.”

Bianca’s recent solo trip to visit family in Melbourne and Kanye’s own wifeless trip to Dubai “doesn’t bode well” for the relationship, adds the source. “Kanye’s been focusing on his kids [North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4] and pushing Bianca away. Kanye is hot and cold, and he’s gone cold on Bianca.