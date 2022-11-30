Simply stunning! Kaley Cuoco is one of the most recognizable actresses of her generation, thanks to her starring roles in the beloved long-running sitcom, The Big Bang Theory, and HBO’s breakout hit, The Flight Attendant.

Though the actress got her start in entertainment in the early ‘90s, she rose to fame after being cast as Bridget Hennessey – the popular high schooler known for dressing a little risqué – in 8 Simple Rules alongside the late John Ritter, Katey Sagal, Amy Davidson and Martin Spanjers.

While speaking to Emmy Magazine for their September 2020 issue, Kaley opened up about the lessons she learned from John – whose character often hilariously criticized his TV daughter’s fashion choices – while they worked together before his sudden death in September 2003.

“He showed me what it meant to be a leader. He was so inclusive. Nobody was beneath him,” she told the outlet. “He said hello to everyone and shook everyone’s hand. Every single day, it would take extra hours to shoot and get things done because John would be outside talking to fans and signing autographs.”

Kaley went on to explain that she took the same approach on the set of The Flight Attendant, in which she not only stars, but serves as a producer. “I am the example, just like John was the example,” she said. “You need to treat the people around you with respect. Having a wonderful heart is more important than being famous.”

Kaley’s performance in the HBO dark comedy earned the actress her first-ever Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Though she didn’t end up nabbing a coveted award, the Man From Toronto star had heads turning after she stepped out on the red carpet in one of her sexiest looks to date.

The Bratz voice actor stunned at the September 2021 event in a neon yellow Vera Wang Haute dress that featured floral-embellished straps, a high slit and long billowy train, finishing off her electric look with matching strappy sandals and a relaxed updo attending the September 2021 event.

“We didn’t want to compete with the dress. We wanted it to be ethereal and nude but wet and luminous for some texture,” Kaley’s makeup artist, Jamie Greenberg, told People at the time. “The makeup and skincare prep always compliments her rather than causes a huge statement. I think with Kaley she’s always put together in a way that is organic, classy and fun!”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Kaley Cuoco’s sexiest outfits over the years!