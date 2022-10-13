Actress and producer Kaley Cuoco won hearts all over the world when she starred as Penny on the hit series The Big Bang Theory. While her character was known for her beautiful appearance, Kaley made to add her memorable wit and humor as well. Now that she’s starring in her successful HBO series, The Flight Attendant, the actress’ stardom is soaring even higher, allowing her to attend many red carpet events and fashionable celebrations.

From long gowns to hot minidresses, Kaley knows how to rock anything she wears. However, she also isn’t afraid to dress down in casual styles every now and then — especially when she’s out for a simple shopping trip or simple errand.

When it comes to maintaining her toned physique, the Yes, Norman productions founder opened up to Shape in September 2015.

“Doing yoga five times a week has transformed my body. I love being toned and having muscle; it’s so sexy and beautiful,” she said at the time, before explaining the form of exercise she prefers. “And I owe it 100 percent to yoga. I go to a place called CorePower Yoga. One morning, I’ll take the Hot Power Fusion class, which is an amazing calorie burner. Or I’ll take a Yoga Sculpt class, where we wear three-pound weights during yoga moves. The sculpt classes include 20 seconds of mountain climbing or jumping jacks between the poses, so I get cardio too.”

While she loves her workouts, Kaley also noted that her trim figure didn’t come easily.

“I’ve never worked so hard to look good for something in my entire career,” she added. “But I didn’t starve or kill myself with exercise. I went slowly, and it paid off.”

However, the executive producer insisted that “it took years for [her] to figure out what [her] body needs and that what works for [her] friends doesn’t necessarily work for [her].”

“I’m the type of girl who’s always had to buy jeans in three sizes because I never know what my body is going to do from one day to the next,” Kaley revealed in her interview. “Everything, from the inside out, has completely changed for me.”

Aside from exercise preferences, Kaley is also known for being vocal about plastic surgery. She revealed to Women’s Health for its December 2016 cover story that going under the knife was the “best thing [she] ever did.”

“Years ago, I had my nose done. And my boobs,” she admitted at the time. “Recently, I had a filler in a line in my neck I’ve had since I was 12. As much as you want to love your inner self … I’m sorry, you also want to look good. I don’t think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that’s amazing.”

