Making her dreams become a reality! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry reflects on the days she struggled to pay rent while detailing her new home build in Dover, Delaware, exclusively to In Touch.

The 16 & Pregnant alum, 29, says she was recently scrolling through her Instagram and TikTok accounts and fans were pointing out how far she has come, which reminded her of all of the obstacles she has conquered over the years.

Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

“That was one of the things that a repeated comment was like, ‘I remember when you couldn’t make rent,'” Kailyn tells In Touch, revealing it made her emotional.

“I would be lying if I said that I didn’t tear up a little bit because I remember those hard times,” the MTV personality shares. “And I still remember what that felt like, and literally counting down to like change and singles for it to pay my rent. And so, it’s such a good feeling to be where I’m at.”

Kailyn says she has learned how to balance her income to spending ratio while expanding her brand with two podcasts, “Coffee Convos” and “Baby Mamas No Drama,” in addition to a Pothead Haircare line and more.

“It’s taken me a really long time to get my credit where it is and I want to maintain it,” the mom of four tells In Touch exclusively. “I’m trying to make sure that I’m not making any extra purchases during this time. I’m not refinancing anything, like making sure all my bills are paid on time. Nothing goes into collections. Financial literacy is a real thing, and I wasn’t taught that growing up. So, trying to get everything in order now and doing it under pressure is a little intimidating.”

Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Kailyn is looking forward to moving into her new place by the end of 2021 with all four of her kids, Isaac shared with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln shared with ex Javi Marroquin, as well as Lux and Romello Creed shared with ex Chris Lopez.

“It’s been really, really smooth working with both my builder and interior designer,” the Pride Over Pity author tells In Touch.

“They’ve been really great and I really, I leave them alone,” Kailyn adds. “I let them do their thing. They come to me with questions or if there’s any bumps in the road and working with them has honestly been so great.”

The reality star is currently promoting her wallpaper collaboration with Wall Blush, and In Touch can exclusively reveal she has another Wall Blush line coming out that is inspired by her son Isaac. Kailyn is also promoting her recent collaboration with Sparkl Bands, and she’s donating all of her earnings from the collection to the charity Blessings in a Backpack.