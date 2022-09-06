Putting his health first. Justin Bieber announced he has to cancel his Justice world tour, following his battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome on Tuesday, September 6.

The “Sorry” singer revealed he felt “exhausted” after performing at the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil on Sunday, September 4, which led to his decision. “After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” his announcement read. “So, I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being,” the Canadian native continued before adding that he will “be OK.”

The “Yummy” artist, 28, canceled the North America part of the tour after his health scare, as he was facing the unknown of his healing process. However, after “consulting with doctors” and his loved ones, Justin continued the tour in Europe. After performing six shows, he felt a decline in his health, which didn’t get any better.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Justin revealed his health diagnosis to fans via Instagram in June, while showing the physical effects on his face. “Obviously as you can see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he explained in the video.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking and I cannot smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis on this side of my face,” the musician continued.

After explaining the effects of his concerning health care, the “Love Yourself” singer expressed his frustration about canceling his shows, while apologizing to his fans for the saddening news. “I hope you guys understand, and I’ll be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so that I can do what I was born to do,” he said. “But in the meantime, this ain’t it. I gotta go get my rest on so that I can get my face back to where it’s supposed to be.”

The singer continued to reassure his online fans that he would get “back to normal” by consistently performing facial exercises, while also allowing enough time to go by to heal. “We don’t know how much time that’s going to be, but it’s going to be OK,” the “Peaches” artist said. “I have hope, and I trust God, and I trust that this is all for a reason. I’m not sure what that is right now.”