Justin Bieber has revealed he’s developed a frightening medical condition that causes parts of his face to become paralyzed and that he will be taking a break from his Justice world tour to rest and get it under control after postponing two shows in Toronto.

In a Friday, June 10, Instagram video, the singer showed off how it was nearly impossible for him to move parts of his face while explaining the cause. “Obviously as you can see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he began.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking and I cannot smile on this side of my face,” Justin continued, showing how one side of his lips and cheeks lifted up into a smile position, while the other side didn’t budge. “This nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis on this side of my face,” the singer explained.

Justin had fans worried when at the last minute, he canceled a June 7 concert stop at Scotiabank Arena several hours before the show was to begin, along with another performance the following night in his beloved hometown.

At the time he wrote to fans in an Instagram Story post, “Can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better, but my sickness is getting worse. My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctor’s orders),” adding, “To all my people I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better!”

In his video explaining his syndrome, Justin went on to add, “So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically not capable of doing them.”

“This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously my body is telling me to slow down,” the “Holy” singer told fans. “I hope you guys understand, and I’ll be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so that I can do what I was born to do. But in the meantime, this ain’t it. I gotta go get my rest on so that I can get my face back to where it’s supposed to be.”

The Biebs then assured fans, “I’m going to get better. I’m going all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal. And it will go back to normal. It’s just time, and we don’t know how much time that’s going to be, but it’s going to be OK. I have hope, and I trust God, and I trust that this is all for a reason. I’m not sure what that is right now.”