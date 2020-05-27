Taking action. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are threatening to sue Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel Barrett after he accused the model, 23, of undergoing cosmetic surgery. The doctor compared photos of the blonde beauty on TikTok in an attempt to prove her alleged enhancements.

According to a cease and desist letter obtained by E! News, the couple is accusing the physician of using the TV personality’s “name, image and likeness” to “commercially advertise your plastic surgery practice and to spread false, uncorroborated claims that Mrs. Bieber has undergone plastic surgery,” just four days after the doctor released the video on Sunday, May 24. The duo also accused Dr. Barrett of using “copyrighted protected lyrics” from Justin’s song “Sorry” in his video.

“I think it’s physically impossible without getting a little help from someone like myself to go from this picture to that picture,” Dr. Barrett said in the clip as he placed two images of Hailey side by side, drawing attention to the influencer’s nose. “That doesn’t happen from puberty or growing,” the surgeon added, pointing out the definition on the tip of her nose. The doctor also suggested Hailey had a few other cosmetic procedures done, including lip and cheek fillers.

According to the cease and desist letter, Dr. Barrett could be subjected to “statutory damages for each willful infringement,” if he doesn’t issue a public statement retracting his claims about Hailey, in addition to removing all unauthorized content referring to her.

Despite the threat from the Biebers, Dr. Barrett is refusing to adhere to their demands. “The purpose of my TikTok account is to increase the transparency of plastic surgery and to educate people about plastic surgery,” the doctor told E! News in a statement. “The purpose of the video was not to disparage Hailey Bieber in any way, the purpose of my video was to share my opinion about the procedures that I believed she may have had done based on photos alone. This is at the request of many of my viewers who follow me for this type of information and for my opinion.”

Hailey has repeatedly denied having any cosmetic surgery. It looks like they may have to duke this one out in court.