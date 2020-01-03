A very warm welcome! Joy-Anna Duggar’s son, Gideon, couldn’t help but squeal with joy when his dad, Austin Forsyth, arrived home in a new video the Counting On star posted on Friday, January 3. The TLC alum revealed that it’s her and Gideon’s “favorite time of the day” when “papa” walks in the door. The moment they locked eyes, Austin asked his pride and joy to come give him a hug, and Gideon ran towards him with a huge smile on his face. After seeing their precious interaction, Joy-Anna said that she truly adores “how much these two love each other.” Watch the darling clip she shared above!