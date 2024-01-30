Joy-Anna Duggar recently got candid about life in the spotlight, revealing that she wished people would “get to know” her and her siblings “individually” rather than “lumping” everyone together in her famous family.

“I’m my own person. I have my own opinion,” Joy-Anna, 26, said in a clip from a YouTube Q&A shared on her Instagram page on Monday, January 29. “I wish people would get to know me for me and not for my whole family if that makes sense.”

Joy-Anna, her 18 siblings and her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, gained fame on TLC’s reality show 19 Kids and Counting, which aired from September 2008 to May 2015. The series documented the Duggar family’s lives as independent Baptists, exploring their strict beliefs and following the kids’ homeschooling and courtship.

“I am an individual. Not being lumped together as a whole family, but like, getting to know each one of my siblings individually and not lumping everyone together,” Joy-Anna continued.

The mom of three acknowledged that she and many of her siblings have “chosen” to continue putting themselves in the spotlight on social media following the family’s time on TLC. However, that doesn’t mean that the public’s opinions can’t get to them.

“There are some times where it doesn’t bother me, but there are other times where I already feel like I’m knocked down,” Joy-Anna said. “Those things tend to come back. Just everybody having an opinion on your life … I want them to really get to know me.”

Joy-Anna Duggar/Instagram

Joy-Anna dove into the topic further in her YouTube video, admitting that the “hardest part” about life in the spotlight was dealing with the public’s opinions of her.

“It’s annoying…because you don’t really know me,” she said. “I have to be careful about the comments I read and when I read them.”

Joy-Anna’s video came just days after she was mom-shamed for cutting daughter Evelyn’s hair at home with kitchen scissors. On January 14, the Arkansas native shared a video of before and after the haircut, and critics were unhappy with how she cut the little girl’s hair.

“She’s got beautiful curly hair and really it needs looking after by someone that actually knows how to cut curly hair. You will just cut the curls out,” one fan wrote, while others told Joy-Anna that she was using the wrong techniques.

However, there were other fans who noticed how happy Evelyn, 3, seemed with her new ‘do, which was all that mattered.

“She is a wee cutie and seems to love it,” one user commented. “So, if I was you, I wouldn’t be regretting it.”