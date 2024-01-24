Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and Austin Forsyth owe more than a thousand dollars to the state of Arkansas, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

Joy-Anna, 26, and Austin, 30, owe $1,321.65 in unpaid taxes for the years of 2019, 2021 and 2022, according to legal documents exclusively obtained by In Touch.

The news follows the couple’s recent sale of their 11-acre Arkansas property in November 2023 for $165,000. The couple originally intended to turn the land into an RV park. However, the TLC duo’s plans came to a halt during a town meeting in January 2023. During the hearing, Austin and his developer discussed their rezoning request to change an area allocated for agriculture in order to comply with zoning for an RV park, according to KNWA.

The meeting was reportedly “standing room only” as the public filled the room to cite their concerns about the location of the proposed RV park, which would neighbor a daycare and school.

“From a school district’s standpoint, we can’t support the location of this RV park,” Jeremy Mangrum, superintendent of the Elkins School District spoke during the meeting, according to the outlet. “I’m a camper. I have a camper. My camper sits at a campsite at an RV park. It’s in a rural area. It’s not close to town. It’s not close to schools.”

In turn, Austin explained it would be a “great experience for campers and the community of Elkins,” and would consider background checks and fences to alleviate the concerns of neighbors.

The planning commission ultimately chose to deny the request and the Counting On alums sold the land just 15 months after purchasing the Fayetteville property in August 2022 for $159,500.

Joy-Anna and Austin’s intended business plan for an RV park is clearly on brand for the couple as they purchased their motorhome in August 2021 and regularly document their adventures with their three children, Gideon, Evelyn and Gunner. The pair even shared their exciting DIY plans to renovate the camper to better fit their needs.

“HERE is the project we’ve been working on! Our RV remodel … We bought this 2001 Freightliner Fleetwood, Bounder, Class A, Motorhome a few months back and we’re finally starting on the renovation!!” the mom of three wrote via Instagram in August 2021. “We plan to replace all of the flooring, paint the cabinets and walls, update the hardware and convert our closet into a bunk room for the kids. Some of my fondest memories are from family road trips and so I cannot wait to get this remodeled and on the road! What are some must have updates that we should add to our RV?!”